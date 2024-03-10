Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. Ashford has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

