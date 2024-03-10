ATB Capital Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$23.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.06.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Trading Up 0.9 %

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$18.49 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$994.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.