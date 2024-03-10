Aterian (ATER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ATER opened at $0.50 on Friday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Aterian by 4,201.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

