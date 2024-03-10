Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY opened at $18.44 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

