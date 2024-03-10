AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$28.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

ACQ stock opened at C$21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

