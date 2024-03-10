AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVB opened at $186.95 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.