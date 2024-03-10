Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of BBAR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $7.70.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.1131 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

