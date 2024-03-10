Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$45.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.55 and a twelve month high of C$48.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,475 shares of company stock valued at $50,798. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.