Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,200 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Establishment Labs by 14.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 17.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Establishment Labs by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Establishment Labs by 29.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 333,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

