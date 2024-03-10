Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $191.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.09 and a twelve month high of $195.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

