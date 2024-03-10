Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,291 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,355,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 264,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 111,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 639,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 315,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,383. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

