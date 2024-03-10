Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1,379.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $257.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

