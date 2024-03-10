Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,048,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

ILF stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

