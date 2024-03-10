Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 72 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 317,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 136.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 99.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

NYSE:EGP opened at $181.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.30. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.45 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

