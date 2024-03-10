Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95,705 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.