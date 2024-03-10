Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $910.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $840.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

