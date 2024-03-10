Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 135 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $198.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.