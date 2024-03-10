Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 210 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $264.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,488 shares of company stock worth $106,963,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

