Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.64

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 17889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

