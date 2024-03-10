Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Bank7 worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,351.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

