Barclays Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $90.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.67.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $82.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

