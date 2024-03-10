Beachbody (BODI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Beachbody to post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beachbody Price Performance

BODI stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.22. Beachbody has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

