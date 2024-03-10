Beauty Health (SKIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.94. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKIN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Beauty Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.