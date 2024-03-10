BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,234,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $163,218,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after buying an additional 243,788 shares during the period.

BILL stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55, a PEG ratio of 185.22 and a beta of 1.66. BILL has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

