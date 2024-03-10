BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.85.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BILL Price Performance
BILL stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55, a PEG ratio of 185.22 and a beta of 1.66. BILL has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
