Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.63.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

