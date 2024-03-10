BiomX Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for BiomX in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.
NYSEAMERICAN PHGE opened at $0.43 on Friday. BiomX has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
