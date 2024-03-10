BiomX Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for BiomX in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

BiomX Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PHGE opened at $0.43 on Friday. BiomX has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

BiomX Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX makes up approximately 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned 2.36% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

