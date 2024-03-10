BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

