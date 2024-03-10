Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.15.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
NYSE:BIRK opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
