Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Up 9.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 3,937,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 26,925,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.71.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

