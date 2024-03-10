BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 4.3 %

BJ stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

