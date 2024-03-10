BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

TCPC stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 206.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.