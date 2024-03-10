BMO Capital Markets Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,150.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3,966.67.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,793.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,263.11 and a 12-month high of C$3,856.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3,642.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3,202.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

