BMO Capital Markets Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$17.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARE. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.75.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

ARE stock opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

