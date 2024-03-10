Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $41.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,223. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brinker International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Brinker International by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brinker International by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 137,354 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $24,426,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

