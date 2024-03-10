Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $45.71

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

