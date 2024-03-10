Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $962.60

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $962.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $994.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $859.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $723.69. ASML has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts predict that ASML will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ASML by 6.1% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

