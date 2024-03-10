Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT at $28.13

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $60,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 1,063,055 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $18,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

