Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $62.58

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 67,792,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.