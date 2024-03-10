Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $62.58

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.58.
A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Johnson Controls International stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
