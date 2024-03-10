Brokerages Set MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT at $12.33

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDXG. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.11. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 372,491.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275,644 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

