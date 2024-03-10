Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT at $5.06

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOK shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.