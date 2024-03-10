Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $46.50

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.
OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.09. Open Text has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
