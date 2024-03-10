Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $46.50

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Open Text

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text Trading Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Open Text by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Open Text by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.09. Open Text has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.