Brokerages Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT at $5.74

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.74.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PL stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 69.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

