Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $158.83

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,335 shares of company stock worth $797,120. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

