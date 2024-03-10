Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $8.25

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.
SPWH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $127.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
