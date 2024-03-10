Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $8.25

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

SPWH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $4,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $127.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

