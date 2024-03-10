Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $73.75

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE UBER opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

