Brokers Offer Predictions for High Liner Foods Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

HLF stock opened at C$13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.38. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.87.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.