Brokers Set Expectations for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $8,264,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,415 shares of company stock worth $4,481,683. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

