Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,970 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 11.81% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $133,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after buying an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% in the second quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 126,769 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BBU opened at $20.97 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield Business Partners

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.