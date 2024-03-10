Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBU

Insider Activity at Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396 over the last quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.