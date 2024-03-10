BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

Several research firms have commented on DOOO. TheStreet cut BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $62.74 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BRP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BRP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.